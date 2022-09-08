Update 1.34: Bullet hole on body

Dear operators,
1.34 is available. Get ready to see many blood on dead bodies!
Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: Bullet hole on body
- Add: Screen space global illumination
- Improve: Rules of engagment of AI "Hold fire" never engage enemy**
- Improve: Rendering of footstep SFX
- Improve: Speed to go out a window
- Improve: Resolution of some texture
- Fix: Spatialization of footstep might not work correctly
- Fix: "Wet" weather was available on Arctic base
- Fix: Edit a map on "Old plain" doesn't work
- Fix: Some errors scripts
Changed files in this update