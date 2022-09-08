Back to work!

Hello everyone!

I'm so sorry I haven't been able to update the glaring mistakes in the Saw bonus.

I got extremely sick and have been fighting a fever and coughing my lungs out for the last couple of weeks... But I'm now feeling better and managed to get this little patch done this week.

I feel like I should've updated you all better on my situation. Well, I guess I did, on Discord. So if you're not there yet, feel free to join the server to be better updated on all the matters and general shenanigans!

https://discord.gg/3Ww5nFa

Speaking of the community, I've lately been talking about getting a proper beta running for the upcoming final episode. I tend to leave quite a bit bugs in, since I'm such a "shoot from the hip" kinda guy (or maybe I'm just an idiot). I probably missed something extremely critical with this build also.

Lately some players have hoped to help with early testing, to find these bugs before public releases, and I do agree that it would help with the rogue-like nature of the Apocalypse. More details will be talked about on the server! Come come come!

Anyway, here's a little list of things changed:

v0.39

All Episodes:

Added the megaphone and rake items to the replicator. You need to beat the corresponding bonus levels again, sorry!

Added a check system for characters who get stuck by their neck (on the treehouse for example)

Studio Bonus