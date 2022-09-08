 Skip to content

Banana Drama update for 8 September 2022

Banana Drama Update

Banana Drama update for 8 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What’s new:

  • NEW game mode: destroy the headquarters of your enemies!!! You can switch between the new and the old game mode
  • Now there is a sound volume and a music volume slider within the ingame settings menu to give you full sound control
  • You can now rotate the blueprints by scrolling the mouse wheel
  • The AI is attacking more frequently - be aware!
  • Press ctrl+A or cmd+A to select all your monkeys
  • Now it is possible to double click on a monkey to select all monkeys in a specific range
  • The color of the selection rectangle now depends on the player’s color
  • The statistics screen looks nicer
  • The gates can be erased and are vulnerable in their open state
  • Design updates
  • Performance improvements

Bug fixes:

  • An error was caused at the market when a monkey, that is already standing at the market, is assigned to go to the market again
  • An error was caused at the market when monkeys switch between markets
  • An error occurred which prevented the red & green bots from attacking during a singleplayer game
  • The bots are not throwing bananas over a long distance any more
  • Sometimes the bots bananas exploded at themselves
  • Health bar wasn't culled with distance

Btw: Be part of the banana crew on discord!

