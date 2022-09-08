Banana Drama Update

What’s new:
- NEW game mode: destroy the headquarters of your enemies!!! You can switch between the new and the old game mode
- Now there is a sound volume and a music volume slider within the ingame settings menu to give you full sound control
- You can now rotate the blueprints by scrolling the mouse wheel
- The AI is attacking more frequently - be aware!
- Press ctrl+A or cmd+A to select all your monkeys
- Now it is possible to double click on a monkey to select all monkeys in a specific range
- The color of the selection rectangle now depends on the player’s color
- The statistics screen looks nicer
- The gates can be erased and are vulnerable in their open state
- Design updates
- Performance improvements
Bug fixes:
- An error was caused at the market when a monkey, that is already standing at the market, is assigned to go to the market again
- An error was caused at the market when monkeys switch between markets
- An error occurred which prevented the red & green bots from attacking during a singleplayer game
- The bots are not throwing bananas over a long distance any more
- Sometimes the bots bananas exploded at themselves
- Health bar wasn't culled with distance
Btw: Be part of the banana crew on discord!
