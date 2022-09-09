ENGAGE V2.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9477754 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Fixed

Security and performance

o Applied important updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.

Improved

Locations

o Fixed an issue where the download of a new or updated location could timeout, and the user would be returned to the menu screen.

Recordings

o Fixed an issue that prevented 3D pen drawings from being captured in recordings.

Media

o Fixed an issue that could cause shared media to fail after playing content that included video.

Content Editor

o Fixed puppet recording to ensure smooth transition between keys.