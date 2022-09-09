ENGAGE V2.3.2

Fixed
Security and performance
o Applied important updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.
Improved
Locations
o Fixed an issue where the download of a new or updated location could timeout, and the user would be returned to the menu screen.
Recordings
o Fixed an issue that prevented 3D pen drawings from being captured in recordings.
Media
o Fixed an issue that could cause shared media to fail after playing content that included video.
Content Editor
o Fixed puppet recording to ensure smooth transition between keys.
