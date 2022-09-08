 Skip to content

Marine Survivors update for 8 September 2022

Early Access 1.9 version Update.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New diffiulcy in second map.
Normal difficulty.

New enemies appear in new difficulty levels.


New Boss Enemy FlyLord.


New Enemy Stinger.

And Star Drone, Auto Turret is reworked.

