rFactor 2 update for 9 September 2022

New Hotfix Build Available

Hello sim racers,

A new hotfix update has been released for rFactor 2:

  • Added ability for cars to have emissive properties on the green channel of the region map.
  • Track Limits: Adjusted Strict mode more similar to default in race mode.
  • Track Limits: Tweaked parameters based on feedback to reduce chances of over penalizing in areas where it should not (increasing the scoring based on time gained / loss, and reducing the influence of other parameters based on distance cut, speed differences and time on throttle off track).
  • Track Limits: Increased the minimum speed required before any infraction is scored by 10%.
  • Track Limits: Improved logging
  • Track loading: Fixed real road data not loading properly from user specified files when road temperatures were set to generated.

