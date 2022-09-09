New Hotfix Build Available

Hello sim racers,
A new hotfix update has been released for rFactor 2:
- Added ability for cars to have emissive properties on the green channel of the region map.
- Track Limits: Adjusted Strict mode more similar to default in race mode.
- Track Limits: Tweaked parameters based on feedback to reduce chances of over penalizing in areas where it should not (increasing the scoring based on time gained / loss, and reducing the influence of other parameters based on distance cut, speed differences and time on throttle off track).
- Track Limits: Increased the minimum speed required before any infraction is scored by 10%.
- Track Limits: Improved logging
- Track loading: Fixed real road data not loading properly from user specified files when road temperatures were set to generated.
Changed depots in rf2-abc branch