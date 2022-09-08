Retro Invasion Update V0.0.0.7

Update:
- Invasion mode has been updated
- In invasion mode you can now use F to skip the level text
- in the invasion mode, the difficulty has been adjusted to ultra hard
- minor changes were made
- Bug Fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update