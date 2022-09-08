 Skip to content

Retro Invasion update for 8 September 2022

Retro Invasion Update V0.0.0.7

Update:

  • Invasion mode has been updated
  • In invasion mode you can now use F to skip the level text
  • in the invasion mode, the difficulty has been adjusted to ultra hard
  • minor changes were made
  • Bug Fixes

