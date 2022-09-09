Hotfix 1.02 is live! This patch focuses on bringing some highly requested enhancements to the water’s visuals, improving the game’s stability and fixing frequently encountered issues.

Here’s the detailed list of changes:

VISUAL

Increased the reflections’ fidelity on the water surface.

Improved the water’s reaction to wind.

Improved the water’s animations to appear more coherent.

Improved the water transition between rivers and lakes to appear more natural.

Dev Team’s Notes: Player feedback since launch has been clear in regards to the water’s appearance in The Angler. While not everybody in the community agreed on the details, most felt like the water’s visuals could use some improvements. The changes listed above are a start, and we’re planning to keep on improving the way water looks in future updates.

Fixed an issue that would cause the water to not properly blend with the shore.

Fixed specific fish animations so they play back as intended (including animations at a distance).

The float’s movements now react more accurately to the water’s movements.

Removed the camera sway accidentally introduced in Hotfix 1.01.

Resolved the water’s visual corruption found on a number of AMD graphics cards.

Resolved an issue that would let players sell the clothes they are currently wearing.

Dev Team’s Notes: To make sure none of our anglers catch a cold, we’ve brought a fix to this issue. It’s been fun! ;)

Changed the default resolution scaling from 80% to 100%.

Dev Team’s Notes: This change may impact your performance. Please adjust the scaling down if required for your system’s specs.

Night’s duration has been reduced by half, reducing the time spent in darker conditions.

Dev Team’s Notes: _We’ve heard a lot of feedback on night duration. We wanted to make sure we quickly tackled how long night felt to most, while we continue to work on providing players with more options to fish under the moonlight.

Some extra info about the day/night cycle in The Angler since so many players asked us:

24h hours in-game is equivalent to 4h IRL.

Night used to be 1h IRL, but has been reduced to 30min with this update.

_

STABILITY

Fixed a number of issues hindering players’ experience in Golden Ridge Reserve.

Dev Team’s Notes: With Hotfix 1.02, we’ve tackled several crashes and launch issues players have reported to us. We’ll continue to closely monitor stability issues.

UI

Fixed an issue that would cause dialogue pop-ups to remain stuck on screen.

Adjusted metric and imperial measurements to a single decimal place.

Resolved an issue where players would find themselves unable to select a rod from the quick menu if the first and second slots in rod assembly were unused.

GAMEPLAY

Level-based achievements now unlock when players reach the correct level.

Reeling speed animations while baiting now adjust accordingly to the players’ speed selection.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Strike input to occasionally be unresponsive.

AUDIO

Improved sound balance in multiplayer for other players relative to their proximity.

MULTIPLAYER

Changed the default number of players populating servers from 12 to 10 (maximum server capacity remains 12 players).

Dev Note’s Team: We’ve heard players’ feedback about their difficulties playing with friends loud and clear. While we work on a long-term solution to this issue, we’ve implemented a simple change to how servers are populated that will allow angling duos to more easily and quickly play together. Parties of 3 or more might still encounter issues joining the same server for now, but we’re aiming to bring them a solution swiftly.

Our work continues! We’re already hard at work on bringing further improvements to the game and fixing the remaining issues currently listed in our Known Issues list. In the meantime, if you encounter a bug or would like to share feedback with us, make sure to head to our Discord server where we have dedicated channels for both!

ICYMI, if you encounter a bug, make sure to report it on Discord or on the support page on our website.

The Angler's Discord - https://avlche.com/TADiscord

The Angler's Support Website - https://avlche.com/TASupport

Happy fishing, Anglers!