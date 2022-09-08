 Skip to content

Mage Noir - Infinity update for 8 September 2022

Early access update - QoL changes and bugfix

v0.6.1 - 08/09/2022

# Changelog:

## Features:

  • Added a “Promo code” section in the settings menu, since the physical game will arrive soon for Kickstarter backers. This will allow them to redeem their offered content.
  • VS AI : slight improvements of AI strategies, especially regarding Mana trade.
  • Improvement of the waiting time estimation when looking for a game
  • Performances: optimization of cards display in collection and deckbuilding
  • Categories in the settings menu can now be minimized
  • Tutorial & Challenges: it’s now possible to progress by doing the requested actions without having to click on the “next” button
  • In game, if you don’t have any playable card, the “end turn” button will slightly glow
  • If you don’t have a selected deck and you have only one deck, it will now be automatically selected

## Bugfix:

  • Sounds: all card effects that had corrupted high pitched sounds have been fixed
  • “Air blade”: damages are now correctly applied. they may not be redirected nor affected by armor.
  • “Drop”: fixed a softlock that arrived if the temporary clone was used while being a Mage Noir
  • “Azure ring”: fixed a softlock that arrived when the player owned two “Azure rings” and activated the mana effect of both
  • If a player was disconnected during his draw phase, they would not draw, it has been fixed
  • Fixed a sync problem that could make you see different values for life and armor than your opponent
  • Fixed a softlock that happened when your opponent had to move mana locked by spells during your turn
  • You may no longer see the content of the discard pile while the mana screen is open
  • You may no longer trade mana while the Mana release interface is open
  • The “Protector” interface has been moved to make sure it doesn’t overlap with Permanents on the board anymore.
  • Menus: It’s not possible to click through the avatar selection screen anymore
  • Menu, Collection: the artwork of “This is a tutorial” card is not a deck style anymore
  • Menu, Deckbuilding: the “-” button to remove a card from your deck is now correctly displayed
  • Mana screen, arrows wrongly displayed have been removed
  • The “x” button on the Buy Power popup is now working properly
  • On the loading screens of the Tutorial, the “Play” buttons are now correctly displayed when the mouse is hovering the edge of the button

## Known bugs:

  • Visual bug: “Unleashed Ocean” displays a full mana release, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
  • “Seed in the wind” does not activate its draw effect when activated
  • Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had when leaving the board
  • The size of your hand under “Emptiness Ritual” seems affected by the “Howler’s robe” but is not (it is purely a display bug)
  • “Wave echo” applies twice an effect of a targeted wave doubled due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
  • Some interfaces specific to some cards (ie “Breath”) are unfinished and can be confusing (but are still working)

