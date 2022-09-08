Early access update - QoL changes and bugfix

v0.6.1 - 08/09/2022
# Changelog:
## Features:
- Added a “Promo code” section in the settings menu, since the physical game will arrive soon for Kickstarter backers. This will allow them to redeem their offered content.
- VS AI : slight improvements of AI strategies, especially regarding Mana trade.
- Improvement of the waiting time estimation when looking for a game
- Performances: optimization of cards display in collection and deckbuilding
- Categories in the settings menu can now be minimized
- Tutorial & Challenges: it’s now possible to progress by doing the requested actions without having to click on the “next” button
- In game, if you don’t have any playable card, the “end turn” button will slightly glow
- If you don’t have a selected deck and you have only one deck, it will now be automatically selected
## Bugfix:
- Sounds: all card effects that had corrupted high pitched sounds have been fixed
- “Air blade”: damages are now correctly applied. they may not be redirected nor affected by armor.
- “Drop”: fixed a softlock that arrived if the temporary clone was used while being a Mage Noir
- “Azure ring”: fixed a softlock that arrived when the player owned two “Azure rings” and activated the mana effect of both
- If a player was disconnected during his draw phase, they would not draw, it has been fixed
- Fixed a sync problem that could make you see different values for life and armor than your opponent
- Fixed a softlock that happened when your opponent had to move mana locked by spells during your turn
- You may no longer see the content of the discard pile while the mana screen is open
- You may no longer trade mana while the Mana release interface is open
- The “Protector” interface has been moved to make sure it doesn’t overlap with Permanents on the board anymore.
- Menus: It’s not possible to click through the avatar selection screen anymore
- Menu, Collection: the artwork of “This is a tutorial” card is not a deck style anymore
- Menu, Deckbuilding: the “-” button to remove a card from your deck is now correctly displayed
- Mana screen, arrows wrongly displayed have been removed
- The “x” button on the Buy Power popup is now working properly
- On the loading screens of the Tutorial, the “Play” buttons are now correctly displayed when the mouse is hovering the edge of the button
## Known bugs:
- Visual bug: “Unleashed Ocean” displays a full mana release, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
- “Seed in the wind” does not activate its draw effect when activated
- Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had when leaving the board
- The size of your hand under “Emptiness Ritual” seems affected by the “Howler’s robe” but is not (it is purely a display bug)
- “Wave echo” applies twice an effect of a targeted wave doubled due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
- Some interfaces specific to some cards (ie “Breath”) are unfinished and can be confusing (but are still working)
