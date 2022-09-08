Update, Version 20220908

English

##########Content############

New weapon: Big Cotton Swab (Can have prefixes. Can recycle for cotton. A meme weapon for all the COVID nucleic acid tests.)

The infected people in the Quarantined Neighborhood of Liu may now drop Big Cotton Swabs.

Changed the battle background of the Committee Office of the Quarantined Neighborhood.

简体中文

##########Content############

新武器：大型棉签（可以有各种前缀。可以回收获得棉花。这是一件关于核酸检测梗的武器。）

在疁城被隔离的小区的被感染者身上可能掉落这种棉签。

改变了被隔离的小区的居委会办公室的战斗背景。