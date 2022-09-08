 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 8 September 2022

Update 1.52-5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9477417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now "grow" Mortes in the DLC. Behind the Kraikretten house in the dark forest, where you'd see a pile of Mortes and three candles, you'll find a note with a hint on how to grow it.

  • Fixed various UI formatting issues

  • Fixed the bug where respawned tree cannot be harvested.

