Patch 0.92 is now available!

Hello everyone!

It took us a while… but we’re back with a big patch with a lot of exciting stuff inside! A lot of new additions, changes, improvements, and fixes! Are you ready? Let’s start ;)

First of all, we would like to thank everyone who supports the game. We read the feedback you leave us. It helped us a lot, and we appreciate it! The development of the game is ongoing, and this is just the beginning of our journey. There is much more to come!

There are 5 main things that today's patch brings alongside others:

New main and side missions

We’ve added completely new main missions and malfunctions. We don’t want to spoil anything, just to make it more exciting for you ;) We hope you’ll like it!

All-new ping system

We created an entirely new ping system to improve communication between players. You will be able to tag elements in the game and quickly send pre-written messages to other crew members.

Unique traits for each character

From now on every character has a different set of two unique traits - one passive and one active. Active ones need to be initiated by pressing a dedicated button (“R” by default), while passive ones are always in effect.

Active traits will either consume Enzymes upon activation or require a cooldown period between uses.

Enzymes required for Active traits:

In the previous version of the game, they were called “loot”, and you could find epic or legendary loot. With this patch, it has changed, and instead of loot, we have Enzymes that are turned into Experience at the end of the game or can be used to activate the character trait. Each type of Enzyme costs a different amount of points.

Completely new weapons and items

- Decoy Gun

With its help you can create a movable distraction to draw the attention of the Intruders away from you and the rest of the crew.

- Plasma Gun

A powerful weapon, sending out a plasma beam that wreaks havoc. This weapon can become very useful.

- Glowstick

One of the new items is a glowstick. It will illuminate dark corners while keeping you at a safe distance.

- Medical boosters

They will give your characters various boosts for a short time. Remember that any medical booster can cause side effects, sometimes even serious ones, so use them carefully.

Some of the new items are much rarer than others. They’re not guaranteed to appear in every play session.

New secret room on the ship

To help you with your missions, we’ve created a secret room called “The Armory”. It’s a special room that can’t be hacked or unlocked through a Workstation.

To open it you will need to find a special, hidden access card or solve a number of malfunctions.

Will you be able to get in there and see what's inside? ;)

That’s it! We hope you all will be happy and excited about the new additions to the game, and good luck out there!

And here are the rest of the patch notes:

new training/tutorial room

created a Compendium with information on all aspects of the game

new music and SFX

added a special way to kill the Adult Intruder

ship lights can now go out completely if the ship’s condition drops below a certain threshold

many improvements and fixes to the functionality of the game's lobby

difficulty selection by the host

increased visibility of ledges and vents

additional hiding spots were created across the ship

added ragdoll animations to dead players and enemies

added burning effects to Adult Intruders and Creepers

recolored items

new models for some quest items

toned down electric mine effect

added the ability to throw barrels in the "Destroy Nest" quest into the nest instead of needing to walk into it

finalized Plant Lab "tree" model

level art and lighting reworking and polish

better hand animations in the FPP view

tweaks to item spawn points

dead Creepers will now disappear after 60 seconds

improved Chat and Voice visibility at the Character Selection screen

optimization tweaks

mark "Play with Others" mode as Beta

fixed many other small bugs and issues

We have also prepared a video for you in which we have gathered all the information regarding the new patch so that you can familiarize yourself with it :)

That’s all for today, we want to thank you again, and we hope that you will stay with us in the game’s development process.

