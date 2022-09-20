Patch 1.2.28 is deployed!

We've recently discovered that several issues prevented players form getting some of the achievements in the game, including two of the most challenging ones. We sincerely apologize to anyone, who have encountered this problem! Those issues are now fixed and affected achievements should function as intended.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed the issue that was preventing players from properly getting the "That's it!?" achievement after completely finishing the game on "Hard" difficulty.
- Resolved the issue that prevented players from getting the "Not Turbo enough!" achievement after completing stage 2-1 on "Hard" difficulty without getting any damage.
- Fixed the bug that prevented players from getting the "Strike!" achievement.
- Fixed the bug that under certain conditions caused synchronized obstacles like lasers, moving spiked platforms etc. to break their cycles, thus making them much more difficult or impossible to pass unharmed.
Changed files in this update