Bonus Stories 2

Get into those tight trunks and charge into the ring with three more smoking-hot stories of gay wrestling erotica! See the All World Pro Wrestling League at its best: gorgeous men, tight clinches, flexing muscles, and sexual tension in every move.

Watch the sparks fly with "Big Clint and the Pro Wrestling Trainees," where every training bout teaches a new lesson about how to use your body - especially the one between twink Adam and muscle bear Clint.

Return for another round in "Sex Fed 2:" all-new matchups in Las Vegas's hottest and most exclusive wrestling club. Who will be lucky enough to advance to the All World Pro Wrestling league, and who will just get lucky?

While up-and-coming rookies practice their best moves in the "Jobbers' Showcase," the real action is happening backstage, and as the executive's assistant, you'll be able to get close to every single one of these strong ambitious men.