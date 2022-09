Share · View all patches · Build 9477308 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 14:46:20 UTC by Wendy

Standard Tris and Standard Octos now appear in the normal rotation of enemies in survival mode

DOUBLED the number of survival points earned per run

SIGNIFICANTLY reduced the cost of certain items in the survival shop

These changes are designed to make survival feel less repetitive and allow players to always have something to buy in the survival shop after a good run.