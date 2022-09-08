 Skip to content

Democracy 4 update for 8 September 2022

Added new political compass history feature, balance changes and policy updates.

Share · View all patches · Build 9477280

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.56]

  1. Added new feature to political compass. After a few turns have passed you can scroll through a timeline at the bottom of the graph.
  2. Fixed bug in the campaign focus on unemployment (voting systems DLC).
  3. Increased the political capital costs for some policies in the Voting Systems DLC.
  4. Phone and internet voting now discourages turnout among the retired. (Voting Systems DLC).
  5. Fixed anomaly where voterid law could be very slightly beneficial to ethnic minorities at a minimum setting.
  6. Corrected default setting for South Korean national service duration (it was too low in the game).
  7. Cut income boost to union members from Government Subsidies for Unions by 50%.
  8. EU subsidies from membership now decrease more sharply when you have a booming economy.
  9. Reduced impact of compulsory language lessons on capitalists.
  10. Workers on boards now discourages foreign investment.
  11. Labor day holiday now reduces working week.
  12. Fixed bug where the right click effects details graph would stay on screen if using the 'go back' shortcut key.

Changed files in this update

