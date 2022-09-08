Added new political compass history feature, balance changes and policy updates.

[1.56]
- Added new feature to political compass. After a few turns have passed you can scroll through a timeline at the bottom of the graph.
- Fixed bug in the campaign focus on unemployment (voting systems DLC).
- Increased the political capital costs for some policies in the Voting Systems DLC.
- Phone and internet voting now discourages turnout among the retired. (Voting Systems DLC).
- Fixed anomaly where voterid law could be very slightly beneficial to ethnic minorities at a minimum setting.
- Corrected default setting for South Korean national service duration (it was too low in the game).
- Cut income boost to union members from Government Subsidies for Unions by 50%.
- EU subsidies from membership now decrease more sharply when you have a booming economy.
- Reduced impact of compulsory language lessons on capitalists.
- Workers on boards now discourages foreign investment.
- Labor day holiday now reduces working week.
- Fixed bug where the right click effects details graph would stay on screen if using the 'go back' shortcut key.
Changed files in this update