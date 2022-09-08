 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 8 September 2022

V0.46.0.3

Build 9477155 · Last edited by Wendy

Bugfixes:
Fixed missing key names on the tutorial
Fixed the mouse wheel moving the camera when the mouse is over the help window
Fixed not updating the help text when completing tutorial steps without first hiding the help window
Integrated contextual actions with the input system

