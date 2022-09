Share · View all patches · Build 9477114 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

Arthorax now drops Rare or Epic quality Movement Enchant Scrolls.

Bosses in the Temple of Abyss Trials dungeon now drop Rare or Epic quality Corrosion and Penetration spell scrolls.

The event "Time of Valor" has ended.

Improvements and interface improvements have been made.

We wish you a pleasant game!