 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arma 3 update for 8 September 2022

Creator SPOTREP: S.O.G. Prairie Fire #005 (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 9477093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FROM: Savage Game Design
TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
UNIT: S.O.G. Prairie Fire
ACTIVITY: 1.2.1 Hotfix
SIZE: ~30 GB

More information in the full changelog

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227700/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_SOG_Prairie_Fire/

Changed depots in development_staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9477093
Arma 3 Creator DLC - SOGPF Depot 1227700
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link