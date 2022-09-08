-
Changed the start title screen.
The range of the imperial holy sword has been increased, and the attack distance has been changed from 1-2 squares to 1-3 squares.
Add English, and add the option to select English and Chinese before the game starts.
传颂的种族 The Celebrated Race update for 8 September 2022
1.1.6 Update
