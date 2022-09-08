 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

传颂的种族 The Celebrated Race update for 8 September 2022

1.1.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9477087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Changed the start title screen.

  2. The range of the imperial holy sword has been increased, and the attack distance has been changed from 1-2 squares to 1-3 squares.

  3. Add English, and add the option to select English and Chinese before the game starts.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2066531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link