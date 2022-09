Share · View all patches · Build 9477079 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new build 220908 in the beta branch has just been released!

changelog:

new splines can be used with existing rolling stock

added rerail function for new splines

added new splines to the spawn

switches can now be built and linked from all connection points: Press NUM2/NUM8 to select connection point

Thanks and see you soon!