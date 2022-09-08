41.76 UNSTABLE Released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We skipped public testing for 41.75.

The TL;DR of the changes from 41.74 to 41.76 is that the Steam Networking API implementation was improved; Linux crashes should be fixed and overall networking performance has been improved alongside connection stability in internal tests.

In essence, the game will now also use direct communication with dedicated servers, instead of going entirely through Steam’s own networking API, improving performance and stability for dedicated servers.

MP

Improved Steam Networking API implementation.

Selected game data is no longer transmitted through the Steam P2P API but through UDP instead.

Adjusted Anti-Cheat Types 21-24 to result in fewer false positives.

A note that if you do not run a public server (i.e. a server exclusively for you and your family & friends without the worry of griefing and cheating), you can entirely circumvent any sort of frustration with false positives by disabling all AntiCheat protections in the servers .ini file.