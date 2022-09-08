 Skip to content

Railbound update for 8 September 2022

Railbound v1.02 (08 Sep 22)

Patch notes for Railbound v1.02:

  • Replaced hidden level with a different one,

  • We thought up a more interesting puzzle for it, so even if you’ve found it before, give it another try!

  • Updated colors in the settings menu,
  • Updated credits,
  • Removed old APIs to make the game a bit leaner,

Known issues for Railbound v1.02:

