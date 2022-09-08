Railbound v1.02 (08 Sep 22)

Patch notes for Railbound v1.02:
- Replaced hidden level with a different one,
We thought up a more interesting puzzle for it, so even if you’ve found it before, give it another try!
- Updated colors in the settings menu,
- Updated credits,
- Removed old APIs to make the game a bit leaner,
Known issues for Railbound v1.02:
- Steam Deck input is not working as intended, for a workaround please refer to https://steamcommunity.com/app/1967510/discussions/0/3426698343833828352/#c3426698343835002953 or https://steamcommunity.com/app/1967510/discussions/0/3426698343833828352/#c3379410661793251746
- On level 1-9 the tutorial can sometimes improperly point the player to tap on a tile that is untappable,
- [MacOS] Using the V-Sync toggle in Settings can sometimes freeze the game, this is related to a Unity issue which should be fixed once we update the editor: https://issuetracker.unity3d.com/issues/mac-metal-player-freezes-when-vsync-is-turned-on-with-button-onclick-event
