Update v1.2

new Features:
- Using any touch input now hides the cursor. Moving the mouse unhides it again. This change is aimed at making the gameplay experience with the Steam Deck (as well as any other touch screen driven device) more enjoyable.
Bug Fixes:
- fixed a bug where changing from windowed mode back to full screen mode would display the wrong viewport resolution
- fixed a bug that caused that caused the game (including the audio) to pause on losing focus
- fixed a couple of minor bugs within the level architecture
