Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 8 September 2022

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 2.1.1

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 2.1.1 · Build 9477050 · Last edited by Wendy

📃 HOTFIX 2.1.1

Today's hotfix includes a fix for the critical crash introduced in Update 2.1.

  • Fixed a crash when manually defending during minor and major Settlement Battles.

The "Rollback" branch has also been added as an opt-in beta branch on Steam. This will allow users to manually revert back to the Update 2.0 build if they choose to do so. There are a few important considerations when opting-in to the branch:

  • Doing so will require you to re-download and unpack any files which were updated in the 2.1 build.
  • Playing in Update 2.0 will disable cross-play with users in the 2.1 or 2.1.1 build.
  • Future builds will require that you opt-out of the beta to update to the latest build.

Thank you for your patience; we'll see you on the battlefield!

