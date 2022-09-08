Change the mark to the new specification
Adjust your outing
Adjusted items that drop on the map
Adjusted tools available in flowering
Fixed to always be able to trade in map events
Implemented text forwarding of conversations on the map
Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 8 September 2022
Ver0.68
Change the mark to the new specification
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update