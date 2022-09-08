 Skip to content

東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 8 September 2022

Ver0.68

Share · View all patches · Build 9476957

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change the mark to the new specification
Adjust your outing
Adjusted items that drop on the map
Adjusted tools available in flowering
Fixed to always be able to trade in map events
Implemented text forwarding of conversations on the map
Fixed some bugs

東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. Windows Depot 1010851
