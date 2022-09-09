UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.51.
SystemInfo 5.51
- Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.
- Added detection for Intel ARC performance optimization settings. For a valid score, Intel ARC driver 31.0.101.3277 or later is required, with performance optimizations set to "Disabled" in Intel ARC Control for all 3DMark tests. This is the default setting for Intel ARC Control.
Changed files in this update