Update notes for v1.2.9

Build 9476768 ยท Last edited 8 September 2022 โ€" 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Small update based on community feedback.

๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Fixed main menu background art for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios

๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Adjusted targeting accuracy of unit shots

๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Changed damage particle and building destruction

๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Changed scene button text to show click action result

๐ŸŽ Added support to go back from menu using ESC button

๐ŸŽ Added option in settings to adjust camera vertical movement speed

๐ŸŽ Added instructions for the quest to provide resources to other villages

๐ŸŽ Added proximity search behavior for workstations

๐ŸŽ Added drop animation when collecting resources

The game will continue to receive updates based on community feedback, if you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, just let me know.

Thanks.