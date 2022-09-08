 Skip to content

Ignis Corruption update for 8 September 2022

Update notes for v1.2.9

Hi all,
Small update based on community feedback.

  • 🛠️ Fixed main menu background art for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios
  • 🛠️ Adjusted targeting accuracy of unit shots
  • 🛠️ Changed damage particle and building destruction
  • 🛠️ Changed scene button text to show click action result
  • 🎁 Added support to go back from menu using ESC button
  • 🎁 Added option in settings to adjust camera vertical movement speed
  • 🎁 Added instructions for the quest to provide resources to other villages
  • 🎁 Added proximity search behavior for workstations
  • 🎁 Added drop animation when collecting resources

The game will continue to receive updates based on community feedback, if you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, just let me know.

Thanks.

