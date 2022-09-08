EA Update v0.1.0.38 Released

Just a few fixes and improvements, mainly just to bring the demo version up to date.
- Droid control panel now has ability to alter charge level for each droid (droid maintenance required).
- Tutorial expanded.
- Refinery has bigger ore capacity.
- Optimize unconnected station structs removal, more now removed if not needed (still a bit more to do here).
- Low gfx mode now just stops asteroid belt movement and reduce particle count.
- Fix: Background space clouds flickering in some instances (finally i hope!).
- Fix: Droid control panel not updated correctly on load when previous state had same droid count.
- Fix: Droid info panel should display correct droid number after loading.
- Fix: Cant delete airlock whilst trader docked.
- Fix: Trader dock area displayed incorrectly when airlock not valid.
- Fix: SFX from previous save restarting briefly on another game load.
Nick
Changed files in this update