Deep Space Outpost update for 8 September 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.38 Released

Build 9476711

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few fixes and improvements, mainly just to bring the demo version up to date.

  • Droid control panel now has ability to alter charge level for each droid (droid maintenance required).
  • Tutorial expanded.
  • Refinery has bigger ore capacity.
  • Optimize unconnected station structs removal, more now removed if not needed (still a bit more to do here).
  • Low gfx mode now just stops asteroid belt movement and reduce particle count.
  • Fix: Background space clouds flickering in some instances (finally i hope!).
  • Fix: Droid control panel not updated correctly on load when previous state had same droid count.
  • Fix: Droid info panel should display correct droid number after loading.
  • Fix: Cant delete airlock whilst trader docked.
  • Fix: Trader dock area displayed incorrectly when airlock not valid.
  • Fix: SFX from previous save restarting briefly on another game load.

Nick

