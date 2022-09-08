Greetings, Ascended!
Bug squashing patch 1.1.6.5 is now live, you can find the details below.
A big thank you to everyone who has submitted bug reports to us! If you don't see a fix here for a bug that you have previously reported be assured we will tackle it when and where possible in future patches.
- Added the ability for gamepad users to show/hide skill tooltips in the Skills & Modifiers screen.
- Fixed an issue where Havoc Orb's Hailing Devastation ASM would only fire one projectile and then trigger a soft infinite animation loop. Fire away!
- Fixed an incorrect controller prompt on the death screen in multiplayer.
- Removed the unintended SFX that triggered on game launch and during loading screens.
- Clarified the error message that occurs when attempting to transfer an item from the personal stash to a full inventory.
- Resolved an issue where the tab icons in the gamepad navigation top bar did not correlate with the displayed screens.
- Fixed an issue where gamepad users could switch UI tabs before dismissing the introductory inventory tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where gamepad users could switch UI tabs before dismissing the introductory Gate of Fates tutorial.
- Clarified the gamepad input prompt bar when assigning skills in the Skills & Modifiers UI.
- Fixed an issue which caused the minimap to perform poorly and lag when Aether Jump and Light-Bringer were used together.
- Fixed an issue where previously equipped skills would briefly appear on an empty slot after assigning a new skill.
- Fixed an issue where gamepad users had the incorrect option to view their inventory after interacting with Demetra's shop UI in a certain way.
- Fixed an issue where cancelling unconfirmed points in the Gate of Fates screen would occasionally deactivate nearby active nodes.
- Fixed an issue where the gamepad's navigation bar would not disappear when switching to keyboard & mouse in the Stormfall overview screen.
