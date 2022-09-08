 Skip to content

Sea of Dreams update for 8 September 2022

September 8 update - Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9476548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are releasing a new update today! In addition to the September Update, we are releasing the following improvements:
• Updated game engine. This results in improved performance and end of x32-bit support.
• We have reworked the light system. And the visual ambiance of the game.
• Changed keyboard keys are retained after starting the game.
• We have reworked the preference system (game settings).
• We've reworked Steam achievement icons.
• We readjusted the sound of the newspaper.
• A small luminous glow is present around the player during the running pursuit.

