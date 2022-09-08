Easy Red 2 Stalingrad: Coming the 9th of September!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

Tomorrow we will finally release the Stalingrad DLC for all Steam users.

We are still finalizing the latest polishing to deliver the best experience possible, and this update will be released tonight.

The DLC will add tons of vehicles, weapons, uniforms, voice actings, props, and the "Stalingrad" map with 9 missions. We would like to expand this content further for DLC owners in the future, just as we are still continuing to expand the base game.

[previewyoutube=_zZuRuSfpVU;full]Watch the DLC trailer here![/previewyoutube]

We recommend adding the DLC to your wishlist right now in order to receive steam notifications as soon as it is released.

I would also like to thank all the testers who were able to allow us to guarantee the best possible quality for this new companion.

Also the 1st of September Easy Red 2 landed on Nintendo switch. As many already know, releasing updates on Nintendo Switch requires more time than doing it on Steam so the DLC will come a little later on the console.

The reworks we are doing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco