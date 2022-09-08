Pad Controller Update is here!

Hey everyone!

For past months I've been working on pad controller support for Papetura, and.. it's here!

The game supports now various pads, from xbox to pro controller, it should work fine. The gameplay feel quite different, so I encourage you to try it! Also vibrations work, but you can turn them down in game menu if you don't like them.

Everything should work fine on SteamDeck, I've tested it myself, but if you catch something off - please let me know!

Also at any point in the game you can switch to mouse control flawlessly.

Together with that:

Major update was to made to the game engine (Unity 2018 -> Unity 2020).

Some graphical assets fixes, and many minor improvements.

Apple Silicon support has been added.

That was a lot of work, and I hope you will like new controls. Now Pape can interact with everything within a reach of his hand. Have fun and share your thoughts!

All the best,

Tomasz Ostafin