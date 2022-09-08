Update v2.15.0

Dear leaf blowers,
Update time is best time! Version 2.15.0 comes with a new major card feature: Cards Transcension! Transcend Cards to get Transcension Card Parts which can be redeemed in the Cards Transcension shop. Each card can be transcended but increases their next transcension cost by 1. Every 30 transcensions increases global cards max count by 1.
Additionally, the update comes with a new pet, two new equipment items, an autocrafting ALB, and much more!
As usual, thanks to the beta testers for breaking things and giving me valuable input! Also, a big thanks to the Wikipedians who are actively improving the wiki site!
A separate announcement about the next online season will be posted in a couple of days.
Happy blowing!
Changelog
- Cards Transcension
- Card pickup notification added
- New gem upgrade: Craft ALB - Hires an ALB to craft leaves for you even when you're not in the crafting menu.
- New pet: Sharko
- New equipment: Lil' Doggo, Viking Borb
- Pickup items persist when changing areas (cards, card parts, relics, equipment, dig items)
- Steam rich presence (show your current area + tool to your friends)
- Safe Energy Converter gem upgrade fixed with time skips
- Tools divided into sections
- Tools can be favored
- 2 new player skins, 1 new cursor skin added
- 8 new riddles
- Order of upgrade bonuses changed to fixed positions, so bonuses won't change sporadically after updates anymore
- Hide maxed shops option added
- Converter start/stop icons added
- Each leaf item in the house provides a 25% bonus to the relevant leaf
- Min/max tower floor setters
- Toggle notifications button added to the main menu
- New option: autocraft notification
- New option: skip to start (enabled by default; if this option is disabled, the main loading screen will always be shown)
- Plasma Shop hotkey added
- Load craft set hotkeys added
- Craft Hammer upgrades added to Biotite, Malachite, Hematite, Plasma shops
- Better Counting upgrade added to Moonstone, Sand shops
- Trade duration should be fixed
- Upgrade attributes order fixed
- Card pickup range fixed
Changed files in this update