Update v2.15.0

Dear leaf blowers,

Update time is best time! Version 2.15.0 comes with a new major card feature: Cards Transcension! Transcend Cards to get Transcension Card Parts which can be redeemed in the Cards Transcension shop. Each card can be transcended but increases their next transcension cost by 1. Every 30 transcensions increases global cards max count by 1.

Additionally, the update comes with a new pet, two new equipment items, an autocrafting ALB, and much more!

As usual, thanks to the beta testers for breaking things and giving me valuable input! Also, a big thanks to the Wikipedians who are actively improving the wiki site!

A separate announcement about the next online season will be posted in a couple of days.

Happy blowing!

Changelog