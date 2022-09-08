 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 8 September 2022

Robots of Lux DLC coming September 15th!

Curious Expedition 2 update for 8 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Explorers,

We're excited to announce that a new DLC titled Robots of Lux will be released on Thursday, September 15th.

This one is quite special, as it features a crossover with a game we love made by another developer: SteamWorld Heist by Image & Form Games!

Here's the trailer:

The Robots of Lux DLC features 2 new expedition leaders: Piper Faraday from SteamWorld Heist and the Naturalist, who can tame almost any animal in the game, including the Giant Crab! Both leaders come with new recruitable companions.

The DLC also includes a new Paris location: the Old Theatre, where you can freeze a character for later use and shop for robotic team members and equipment.

If you'd like to be notified once the Robots of Lux DLC is available, please wishlist it and Steam will send you an email as soon as it's live:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751921/Curious_Expedition_2__Robots_of_Lux/

Adventure awaits!

