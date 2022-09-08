 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 8 September 2022

Update 0.6.55

Build 9476291

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Dwellers of Zalesie invented a new kind of entertainment: Racing!
  • There are new, mysterious "western chemicals" in Zalesie. They say it does weird things to animals.
  • There is a new crop in Zalesie: Corn.
  • There is a new machine in Zalesie: Thresher. Connect an engine to it, put in some oat or wheat and let all the work get done automatically.
  • There is a new machine in Zalesie: Fuel powered engine. It propells thresing machines but will be useful for other machines in the future.
  • Kasimir learned how to tie animals to the ground using chains.
  • Kasimir learned how to build compost bins and manure pits. No more running back home for more fertilizer.
  • Kasimir learned how to make trophies from killed animals using his slaughter bench.
  • Kasimir learned how to hang trophies and animal skins on walls. He likes it a lot, so he's thinking about hanging other items like this.
  • Kasimir learned how to paint his vehicles. Try using various paints on bikes, small carts, horsecarts and the tractor of course.
  • Tekla remembered how to find lost things and animals. Using magic.
  • All the animals you can mount learned how to jump while running.
  • You may (again) use upper floor of Kasimir's barn and stable for storage.
  • You may catch a surprise while fishing.
  • After a minor eyesight correction Peters sees all the animals within the "sales pen" clearly. So it's much easier to sell them now.
  • Hay/oat/wheat only limits to 35 pieces when dropping it on the ground. Transferring to crates and machines is unlimited now.
  • We managed to make more time to improve our game's performance. We hope it works better for you too.
Coming soon
  • Planting your own appletrees, raspberry and blueberry bushes.

