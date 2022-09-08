Update 0.6.55

Changes
- Dwellers of Zalesie invented a new kind of entertainment: Racing!
- There are new, mysterious "western chemicals" in Zalesie. They say it does weird things to animals.
- There is a new crop in Zalesie: Corn.
- There is a new machine in Zalesie: Thresher. Connect an engine to it, put in some oat or wheat and let all the work get done automatically.
- There is a new machine in Zalesie: Fuel powered engine. It propells thresing machines but will be useful for other machines in the future.
- Kasimir learned how to tie animals to the ground using chains.
- Kasimir learned how to build compost bins and manure pits. No more running back home for more fertilizer.
- Kasimir learned how to make trophies from killed animals using his slaughter bench.
- Kasimir learned how to hang trophies and animal skins on walls. He likes it a lot, so he's thinking about hanging other items like this.
- Kasimir learned how to paint his vehicles. Try using various paints on bikes, small carts, horsecarts and the tractor of course.
- Tekla remembered how to find lost things and animals. Using magic.
- All the animals you can mount learned how to jump while running.
- You may (again) use upper floor of Kasimir's barn and stable for storage.
- You may catch a surprise while fishing.
- After a minor eyesight correction Peters sees all the animals within the "sales pen" clearly. So it's much easier to sell them now.
- Hay/oat/wheat only limits to 35 pieces when dropping it on the ground. Transferring to crates and machines is unlimited now.
- We managed to make more time to improve our game's performance. We hope it works better for you too.
Coming soon
- Planting your own appletrees, raspberry and blueberry bushes.
