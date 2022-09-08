Onoskelis DLC

Hello Martyrs!

Hot summer, the time for relaxation and rest is unfortunately over, but to cheer you up, we have something special for you - a brand new DLC containing the well-known and popular Onoskelis in two variants!

The cult demon has received not only a slight visual refresh but also new powers previously unavailable in our game - including powerful tools to freeze your enemies, as well as its own voiceover! In addition, as part of the expansion, you'll get brand new options in the Selfie mod and a fresh Looped Dream.

Of course, as part of the update, we are also making several improvements to the basic version of the game and previous add-ons.

Patch notes:

General Changes:

Previously, if someone did not have access to the DLC Demons of the Past, they could not use the powers available in the add-on with the other armors - we have corrected this mistake;

The fire-breathing skulls are no longer mute! Enter the game and listen to them grinding their stone teeth;

We have improved the accuracy of the Spike Minigun power so that more projectiles hit your opponents;

We got rid of the unnecessary subtitles from the Onoskelis seduction scene.... for your comfort, of course ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°);

The visual aspects of costumes in the Superhero Armors DLC package have been improved;

Hangmen just got a reality check. Now reacting to elements in the environment - you can give them a bit of a boost! ( ‾ʖ̫‾);

Exiting Selfie mode will no longer disable HUD hiding in interactions;

Vydija's Cave:

The censorship present in the comic got some love from us - we had to make sure that those using it felt safer :3;

Looking inside our heroine's head in preview mode after selecting the 'Lady in Black' outfit will no longer be possible;

The training arena has been expanded to include a statue of Satyr, so you will now be able to summon him!

The sand present after choosing our new, wonderful summer decorations liked to overlap with the textures of Vydija and the creatures running around - we made sure it stayed on the ground, though;

We hid an unsightly camera transition in the yoga sequence at the Viewpoint;

The angelica from the Fractal Forest decoration set has gained some flesh and will no longer be stepped on;

Generating a significant number of archer skeletons in the training arena after selecting the summer decoration will no longer result in the player being trapped. As it turned out, the corpses don't like palms very much, and we had to force them to cooperate( ✧≖ ͜ʖ≖);

We realize that not everyone likes or understands the Polish language, so we have corrected the untranslated text in the personalization menu regarding the infamous Horns-28;

Mountain of Pleasure:

We had to pin one of the tentacles levitating around; we didn't want it to get out of control;

The Great Kali:

Something was missing in the animation of the uncensored medkit on the level, so we added some realism there... Golden Shower? Anyone? Yes, it is about the pee color (° ͜ʖ °);

Forest of Flesh:

The collision of one of the stone ribs present at the exit of the optional tunnel has been corrected;

By climbing onto one of the platforms, it was possible to bypass the chained gate and potentially get out of the level; this area was successfully sealed off from player access;

If you were careless, you could have become blocked in the collision trap present at the toothed gate - well, we have taken care of that problem;

Infested City:

The Kamikazes present in the level blew themselves up automatically when they approached the Cherubim's nests, we have raised the difficulty level slightly, and it is now up to the players to ensure that the enemy explodes in the right place;

Mountain of Meat:

We have patched a collision hole, allowing players to access an inaccessible area in the arena with a statue;

Ice Island:

There have been several changes and improvements to the positioning of some objects to make them look better as part of the background on the level;

We have also adjusted the lighting level of the stone objects on the ice block stage so that it does not change as you approach the rocks;

It is no longer possible to smash huge spiked barricades in the Harpy arena, which resulted in the spikes levitating in the air, leaving them impossible to destroy;

Nimrod's Palace:

Vydija in the human form will no longer disappear during the cutscenes in Nimrod's Palace;

It is no longer possible to look inside the walls when climbing the stairs before the battle with Baphomet;

We have remapped collision stairs at the beginning of the level. Not only will it be easier for you to get to the top, but also you won't accidentally block yourself after jumping toward the fire-breathing skull;

Aaaaand... We will, of course, keep you updated on any changes. It's already early autumn, and therefore Halloween is coming. We are (as always) preparing some amazing surprises for you, so stay tuned!

Stay warm, and don't let the demons eat you up!