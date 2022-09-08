[B][H3] September 8th version Update Notes (Beta) [/ H3][/ B]

Adjustment of Namgong School: shorten the time required for each training session.

Adjustment of the Five Poisons Teaching Skills:

A repair is Yuan Qifeng refining "five poisons secret medicine" did not normally spawn the problem of low quality materials. Also fixed an issue with unusual material requirements. Icebergs are no longer needed at the drop of a hand

Downregulate the number of Dan medicine and snake bile needed for the breakthrough of the body cultivation of ten thousand poisons

Expand the production path of Life extension Golden Elixel: Long Life Gate can be synthesized (but limited), Mysterious Merchant (spawn probability)

Fixed the problem that some exclusive martial arts that did not reach level 20 could not perform enlightenment properly during Guanyin image enlightenment

"Legend of the Sword and the Devil" has been enhanced in epic level

Correct the problem of apprentice inheritance error, if there is still a problem, please feedback in the group