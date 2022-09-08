Skew Pong Version 1.4

A new update to Skew Pong is out, bringing a graphical rework with a rework of the graphics which are now more detailed, improvements to the AI, a German translation and some other minor improvements.

The game was also released on [https://axelvborn.itch.io/skew-pong](Itch.io) with a browser playable demo available there.

List of Changes

Gameplay

Improved the AI and its difficulty scaling. Easy and Medium AI didn’t change much but Hard and Very Hard should now offer a slightly bigger challenge.

Graphics

[b]Improved the arena[b] with some [b]added details to the surroundings[b].

[b]Added a trail following players.[b]

Player’s trail can be disabled in Graphics settings.

Reduced the default length of the Ball’s trail.

Ball’s trail length can now be modified or disabled in Graphics settings.

Miscellaneous