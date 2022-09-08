[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.09.08 version update announcement

New content:
- New map - Shaanxi Chief Secretary has been unlocked and Pingliang escort agency has been opened
- Newly unlocked 7 characters, which can form a new escort team
- New building - Yanwu hall, players who like Wutong can unify the Jianghu
- New NPC - settled monk, arranging characters to settle at the settled monk has the chance to unlock the third Jianghu martial arts slot
- A big event in the Jianghu - intruding into the green dragon club. Five people can be arranged to intruding into the green dragon club and eventually destroy the Green Dragon Club (like killing spire)
- 20 new Jianghu martial arts have been added
System optimization:
- The silver reward for escort in subsequent provinces has been greatly increased
- Operation optimization: now the right mouse button can directly close the current interface
- Greatly shorten the waiting time when opening the dart race
- Now when "Zhenyuan poaching" appears, there will be a striking sound effect prompt
- When touching bones now, the system will automatically select the character who touched bones last time
- You can now view the properties and skills of roving bandits in the [crusade against roving bandits] and [feud attacks] interfaces
- The skill of Escort - Dong Guo Ren is changed to: it's difficult to distinguish between West and East - when we trigger an assault, we randomly reduce the attack of the enemy
- The setting function of skip guidance is added in the setting interface
- The key words of craftsman's ability description are added with eye-catching colors
- Tiancai · Dibao now restores the amount of materials obtained after use to 2
- The Sichuan Chief Secretary unlocked the level of the customs guard team for regional battles
- The number of Tiancai and Dibao sold by peddlers increased
- The quantity of dahuandan sold by peddlers increased
- The number of snow clam pills sold by peddlers increased
- The peddler's office now sells registration posts every month
- The function of [Shift + purchase = one click purchase] has been added to the peddler
- The [Shift + use = one click Use] function is added in the inventory interface (the prompt information will be skipped)
- Added audio effects related to dream challenge play
- Added audio effects related to the Juyi hall interface
- Added audio effects related to Zhenyuan anti attack play
- Added audio effects related to visiting craftsmen
- The sorting of the free role list is optimized, so that the roles of all teams will not be mixed together
- The role list in the craftsman visit interface is optimized to facilitate everyone to arrange the same team of roles to visit
- In the counter attack Zhenyuan interface, the remaining number of branches of Zhenyuan escort agency will now be displayed in the interface
- Added animation effect when selecting Zhenyuan branch in the counter attack Zhenyuan interface
- Added animation effect when selecting escort team in counter attack Zhenyuan interface
- Added the customs clearance animation when successfully eradicating Zhenyuan escort agency
- The jump button of each chapter is added in the interface of the novel of the same name
- Increased the speed of escort cart in escort competition
- A [exclamation mark] has been added in the escort race failure interface to facilitate you to view the reasons for your defeat
- Improved the durability of escort carts in the escort competition of province 5
- Optimization of divinatory symbols in bone touching
- Skill related adjustment:
[skill - wild horse's mane splitting] trigger probability of common attack combo increased
[skill - White Ape snatching steps] increase the trigger probability of common attack pursuit
[skill - Sword finger heaven and earth] trigger probability of common attack combo reduced
[skill - iron shirt body protection] shock damage reduction effect increased
[skill - dowry body protection] general attack damage reduction effect increased
[skill - golden bell body protection] active damage reduction effect increased
[skill - authentic soup] shock skill blood sucking effect increased
[skill - losing heart sword] general attack increases the chance of losing heart of the target by - 1 rounds
[skill - chariot - Combo] increase the trigger probability of common attack combo
[skill - if you have no desire, you will be just] increase the probability of avoiding negative status
[skill - half a year of duckweed] increase the chance that the control effect will last for an additional round
[skill - misty rain] increase the bonus of your own attack skill trigger chance
[skill - centrifugal probe] increased the bonus of your own active skill trigger probability
[skill - flower picking method] increased the bonus value of blood sucking effect
[skill - genuine Qi aggregation] trigger the increase of blood line and recovery effect
[skill - body of King Kong] increased the effect of restoring blood volume when blocking
[skill - Luoshen possessed body] the effect of improving self defense when blocking is increased
[skill - Xiangxing Yijue] when you trigger the initiative, the effect of improving your own defense is increased
[skill - severed finger sword] is adjusted to 100% general attack, which can reduce the attack of the target
[skill - relics of the sea] can summon wooden man 100% after being adjusted to kill the target
[skill - albedo] trigger up blood line and up recovery effect
[skill - zither contending] increase the success rate and bonus of self-control effect
[skill - swallow taking water] increase the chance of ignoring defense with your own assault skill
[skill - wind swept clouds] increase the chance of ignoring defense with your own active skill
[skill - break armour and remove shield] increase the chance of ignoring defence in your normal attack
[skill - large reactive power] the probability of the active skill not entering the cooling has been increased
[skill - small invisible skill] the chance of active skill cooling turn - 1 has been increased
[skill - Guimen Dun] the restriction that a battle can only be triggered once has been cancelled
[skill - Sword light rises everywhere] when killing the target, the effect of all our attacks is increased
[skill - escort cart poison arrow] increase the chance of the escort cart to stun the target
[skill - Cihang Pudu] rejuvenation effect, lasting rounds + 1
[skill - Sword poison random dance] cooling rounds - 1
[skill - Green Dragon collar] the effect of increasing defence is increased, lasting for + 1 turn
The damage rebound effect of [skill - move the universe] has been increased
[skill - dusting in the wind] increase the chance of triggering critical hit with your own assault skill
[skill - Yuanshen body protection · group] all damage reduction values of our party have been increased
[skill - dowry body protection · group] all damage reduction values of our party have been increased
[skill - iron shirt body protection · group] all damage reduction values of our party have been increased
[skill - withered trees rejuvenate spring] the recovery effect has been significantly increased
[skill - Buddhist relic] recovery effect increased
[skill - blissful invisible] active skill trigger probability increased
[skill - Soul snatching] the chance to increase the success rate of the control skill has been greatly increased
[skill - Penglai sword] trigger probability and damage reduced
[skill - xuandu sword] trigger probability increased, cooling round + 1
[skill - thunderbolt palm] cancels the stun effect and increases the critical hit probability
The number of poisoned targets of [skill - poisonous snake spits out the message] is + 1
[skill - sunrise sky] number of targets + 2, dizziness probability adjusted to 30%, cooling turn + 1
[skill - Sword poison random dance] poison effect increased, cooling turn - 1
[skill - Tiandao Yaoguang] active skill blood sucking effect improved
[skill - authentic soup] shock skill blood sucking effect increased
[skill - Star sucking method] blood sucking effect of all attacks increased
[skill - Fire folding] increased trigger probability and burning effect
[skill - Golden knife enters the table] increased the damage effect and reduced the bleeding effect
Increase the trigger probability of [skill - plucking silk and peeling cocoon]
Increased trigger probability of [skill - worship the moon in the sky]
[skill - crossing the moon] improved effect of weight loss
[skill - escort car transformation] the effect of improving the load is strengthened
Bug repair:
- Fixed a bug with color code in the description of [skill - sword like begonia]
- Fixed bug with missing skill name and description
- Fixed the bug that the icon of [skill - yuan Shen protector] was missing
- Fixed the bug that the effect description of [skill - iron draw Silver Hook] was inaccurate
- Fixed the bug that the value in the craftsman's description of improving the attribute of escort car parts was inaccurate
- Fixed the bug that the entry description of the 4-piece set of [set - Seven Wonders] was missing
- Fixed a bug that sometimes failed to answer 10 questions correctly
- Fixed a bug that the animation might get stuck when unlocking the provincial map
- Fixed a bug that sometimes appears when challenging the provincial map boss
- Fixed the bug that you must open the bedroom once after entering the game, and the room bonus effect will take effect
- Fixed a bug that the names of escort carts would be confused when they were selected in the cart and horse room after they were matched with 5 escort carts
- Fixed a bug that some effects of adding skills to summoning units did not work properly
- Corrected typos in the plot
- Fixed a bug that silver would become negative when it exceeded the upper limit, leading to player bankruptcy
- Fixed a bug that covered the effect of meridians when challenging meridians repeatedly
- Fixed the bug of abnormal display of province name and stability in the auditorium interface
- Fixed a bug that would be added many times when adding martial arts to escort cart
- Fixed bug with wrong description of skill effect of [skill - Crane spirit protection]
- Fixed the bug that the tips box for viewing date is too close to the edge of the screen
- Fixed a bug that the description text of the unlocked martial arts slot was incorrect
- Fixed the bug that when a feud came to sneak attack, its attribute did not increase by 30%
- Fixed a bug that the tips box would get stuck when a character was killed in battle
- Fixed a bug that would not be saved after the automatic sale setting in the Shenwu hall quit the game
- Fixed the bug that the escort found an abnormal way in province 4
- Fixed a bug that the attribute of meridians sometimes does not take effect during Dart racing
