Unyielding update for 8 September 2022

0.4.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9476007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Lizette (male version end)
Added Carolina (male version end)
Added Cuddles (male version end)
Added art to the bimbo ending

Next update is the 1.0!

