Fixed : Guardian Kor Lv 400 didn't show up in the Challenge tab
Fixed : Accepting/Claiming favorite quests didn't work properly while multiple heroes are quick auto-rebirthing
Fixed : Other minor bugs
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 8 September 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.10.2] Hotfix
Fixed : Guardian Kor Lv 400 didn't show up in the Challenge tab
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update