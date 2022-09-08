 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 8 September 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.10.2] Hotfix

Fixed : Guardian Kor Lv 400 didn't show up in the Challenge tab
Fixed : Accepting/Claiming favorite quests didn't work properly while multiple heroes are quick auto-rebirthing
Fixed : Other minor bugs

