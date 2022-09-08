Beta Patch V0.4 is now LIVE!

Added Traps, monsters and barriers around shard locations.

Added more monster spells drops on % chance

Weapons now do elemental damage based on their elemental type

Added 8 towns of different elemental types around the world each town will sell weapons and armor, or items based on their elemental type

Treasure chests now spawn randomly around the world and can be found with the resonator but are protected by traps or monsters

Gear drops are more diverse and less frequent.

Monster and player levels have been re-adjusted to be more balanced

Spells like fireball have been fixed when casting from small races like fairy or gnome.

Critical hits have been fixed and no longer to over amounts of damage

Each elemental area now spawns the correct monsters of its elemental type as well as dropping items of that type

Monster's max level range increases the more shards you collect.

Monster per level xp has been adjusted

Seasons have been adjusted, ie.. winter storms are now a small chance instead of a constant.

Item stats now have a higher chance to roll more bonuses. Items will also have another pass in the coming hotfix,

You now save more frequently ie after you die.

Spell damage has been greatly increased to be more in line with weapon damage.

Some Weapons now glow according to their elemental type

Harvesting and crafting will be getting an update in the next hotfix