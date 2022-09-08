Added Traps, monsters and barriers around shard locations.
Added more monster spells drops on % chance
Weapons now do elemental damage based on their elemental type
Added 8 towns of different elemental types around the world each town will sell weapons and armor, or items based on their elemental type
Treasure chests now spawn randomly around the world and can be found with the resonator but are protected by traps or monsters
Gear drops are more diverse and less frequent.
Monster and player levels have been re-adjusted to be more balanced
Spells like fireball have been fixed when casting from small races like fairy or gnome.
Critical hits have been fixed and no longer to over amounts of damage
Each elemental area now spawns the correct monsters of its elemental type as well as dropping items of that type
Monster's max level range increases the more shards you collect.
Monster per level xp has been adjusted
Seasons have been adjusted, ie.. winter storms are now a small chance instead of a constant.
Item stats now have a higher chance to roll more bonuses. Items will also have another pass in the coming hotfix,
You now save more frequently ie after you die.
Spell damage has been greatly increased to be more in line with weapon damage.
Some Weapons now glow according to their elemental type
Harvesting and crafting will be getting an update in the next hotfix
Isles of Etherion update for 8 September 2022
Beta Patch V0.4 is now LIVE!
