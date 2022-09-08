Arena badges & combat speed

Hi,

This small update adds a new way to earn skill points and the option to double the combat speed.

Arena badges

Every monster and human character can earn badges fighting in the arena. These medals are awarded for performance such as defeating three opponents in a single match, 100 % hit rate with a bow or surviving 5 lethal combats. Getting a new badge provides an extra skill point to spend. Badges show up in the "Statistics" window where you can find info about all badges you can collect. Some medals have bronze, silver, and gold grades, so every character can earn up to 20 extra skill points this way.

Combat speed

There is a new button on the left-hand side of the screen to double the game speed during combat.

Changed:

In the demo, the player gets some items, buildings, monsters, and characters to test game mechanics.

The reward has been increased when fighting in the Catacomb.

Combat statistics collect data from arena combat only.

New music for combat scenes.

Fixed: