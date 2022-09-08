20220908 Content update

20220908 update content

1 Modify the underlying logic. Optimize resource consumption. Now smoother with a lot of bullets and enemies in the mid to late game

2 Added in-game mouse pointer. Alleviate the situation that the mouse cannot be seen clearly due to too many elements on the screen

3 Fixed the problem that in some cases, the resurrection after the death of the character did not correctly deduct the number of resurrections, resulting in multiple resurrections

4 Added title interface version text display

5 Numerical balance adjustment. Alleviate the situation where the player is too strong in some cases and there is no challenge in the middle and late game

6 Fixed the problem that the monster would be bounced over a long distance in some cases