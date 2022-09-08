 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Weapon Master update for 8 September 2022

20220908 Content update

Share · View all patches · Build 9475594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

20220908 update content
1 Modify the underlying logic. Optimize resource consumption. Now smoother with a lot of bullets and enemies in the mid to late game
2 Added in-game mouse pointer. Alleviate the situation that the mouse cannot be seen clearly due to too many elements on the screen
3 Fixed the problem that in some cases, the resurrection after the death of the character did not correctly deduct the number of resurrections, resulting in multiple resurrections
4 Added title interface version text display
5 Numerical balance adjustment. Alleviate the situation where the player is too strong in some cases and there is no challenge in the middle and late game
6 Fixed the problem that the monster would be bounced over a long distance in some cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link