20220908 Content update

20220908 update content
1 Modify the underlying logic. Optimize resource consumption. Now smoother with a lot of bullets and enemies in the mid to late game
2 Added in-game mouse pointer. Alleviate the situation that the mouse cannot be seen clearly due to too many elements on the screen
3 Fixed the problem that in some cases, the resurrection after the death of the character did not correctly deduct the number of resurrections, resulting in multiple resurrections
4 Added title interface version text display
5 Numerical balance adjustment. Alleviate the situation where the player is too strong in some cases and there is no challenge in the middle and late game
6 Fixed the problem that the monster would be bounced over a long distance in some cases
