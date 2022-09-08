 Skip to content

Warplane Quest Playtest update for 8 September 2022

Update Notes for Alpha 9

Update Notes for Alpha 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Warplane Quest Playtest - Alpha 9 is now available on Steam!

This update adds a heavy bomber plane (Handley Page Type O), dynamic weather system and much more.

Many thanks to our community member Jure Račnik who contributed a great looking model of a heavy bomber hangar to this update.

New Content
  • Added new plane: Handley Page Type O (Heavy Bomber) equipped with five Lewis Guns and 112lb HE bombs. It can be unlocked by completing the "Death From Above" mission
  • Added a heavy bomber hangar made by Jure Račnik which is now the primary hangar for player planes
  • Added new mission: "Death From Above"
  • Added new enemy type: Infantry equipped with Gewehr 98 which spawns in the far side of the trenches
  • Added new primary weapon for Sopwith Camel: Twin Lewis Guns. It can be unlocked by completing the optional objective in the "Vendetta" mission
New Features
  • Added speed boost that can be activated by pressing the SHIFT key on the keyboard or the left trigger on a controller
  • The game now performs a hardware benchmark after the first launch and configures optimal display options
  • Added an Auto Detect button to the display options which runs the hardware benchmark
  • Added new display option: Vertical Sync
  • Added option to turn off the music
  • Added new cheat console commands: unlock all planes, add money, damage immunity, increase weapon damage, zoom camera, trailer mode
  • It is now possible to close a modal dialog (e.g. options, missions) with the Escape key on the keyboard or the Back button on a controller

Dynamic Weather

  • Added new weather types: clear skies, cloudy, foggy, rain, thunderstorm, sand storm, snow. Only some of them are used in the level at the moment
  • Each mission now has a weather forecast in the mission briefing that indicates what the weather will be like in the mission
  • In the Free Flight mode, the weather can change randomly at any time
  • Added console commands to change weather. Type 'help' in the console to show all available weather types
  • Added volumetric clouds to improve the look of the sky. They can be turned off by setting the effects quality to low
World Changes
  • Made the aerodrome and main hangar larger so that heavy bombers can use them
  • Made the caves larger so that heavy bombers can fly through them
  • Observation balloons are no longer spawning directly above trenches
Balance Changes
  • Twin machine guns (Vickers, Lewis and LMG 08/15) are now shooting from both barrels simultaneously
  • Increased the damage of the Parabellum MG 14 (Albatros C.III) and Luger P08 (Fokker Dr.I) to match increased damage output of twin machine guns
  • Increased the fuel tank capacity of the Sopwith Camel to 168l (37 imperial gallons) and increased the fuel consumption
  • Sopwith Camel now carries 4 Cooper Bombs instead of 3 and drops 2 at once instead of
  • Increased the probability to spawn a repair wrench after killing an enemy
Other Changes
  • Disabled dynamic shadows for pickups, grass and some other objects to reduce GPU load
  • Changed layout of the mission dialog to make it look less cramped
  • Removed the anti-aliasing option as it has no effect. The game uses Temporal Super-Resolution (TSR) which doesn't require additional anti-aliasing
  • Removed contact shadow from grass on the aerodrome
  • Slightly adjusted the layout in the main menu
  • Added category labels to the help widget of the cheat console
  • Updated ground texture of the fighter hangar to match the bomber hangar
  • Removed the gem pickup which is replaced by the new speed boost feature
  • Removed the fuel tank upgrade as it is not intended that player runs out of fuel under normal circumstances
  • Added maneuverability stat to the hangar UI
  • Replaced chest and ring collect sounds with less childish ones
  • Removed the message pickup as it serves no purpose
  • Added triangle above ground enemies for better visibility
  • Hit points bar is no longer displayed after hit points reach 0

Controls

  • Mapped secondary weapon to the right shoulder key on a controller
  • Mapped air brake to the left shoulder key on a controller
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash with a Fatal Error if the Options menu was closed repeatedly in the pause menu
  • Fixed an issue where the in-game UI would display 0 instead of the current mission progress after pausing and unpausing the game
  • Disabled shadows for the aiming reticle, hit point bars and name tags
  • Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash when flying backwards for some time and after that forwards
  • Fixed an issue where the Le Prieur rockets would fly through enemy planes
  • Fixed an issue where an enemy plane which was chasing the player would fly to the top of the screen and then crash to the ground
  • Fixed some sounds still playing after turning them off in the options

As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!

Martin

