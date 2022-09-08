Update Notes for Alpha 9

Share · View all patches · Build 9475518 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 12:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Warplane Quest Playtest - Alpha 9 is now available on Steam!

This update adds a heavy bomber plane (Handley Page Type O), dynamic weather system and much more.

Many thanks to our community member Jure Račnik who contributed a great looking model of a heavy bomber hangar to this update.

New Content

Added new plane: Handley Page Type O (Heavy Bomber) equipped with five Lewis Guns and 112lb HE bombs. It can be unlocked by completing the "Death From Above" mission

Added a heavy bomber hangar made by Jure Račnik which is now the primary hangar for player planes

Added new mission: "Death From Above"

Added new enemy type: Infantry equipped with Gewehr 98 which spawns in the far side of the trenches

Added new primary weapon for Sopwith Camel: Twin Lewis Guns. It can be unlocked by completing the optional objective in the "Vendetta" mission

New Features

Added speed boost that can be activated by pressing the SHIFT key on the keyboard or the left trigger on a controller

The game now performs a hardware benchmark after the first launch and configures optimal display options

Added an Auto Detect button to the display options which runs the hardware benchmark

Added new display option: Vertical Sync

Added option to turn off the music

Added new cheat console commands: unlock all planes, add money, damage immunity, increase weapon damage, zoom camera, trailer mode

It is now possible to close a modal dialog (e.g. options, missions) with the Escape key on the keyboard or the Back button on a controller

Dynamic Weather

Added new weather types: clear skies, cloudy, foggy, rain, thunderstorm, sand storm, snow. Only some of them are used in the level at the moment

Each mission now has a weather forecast in the mission briefing that indicates what the weather will be like in the mission

In the Free Flight mode, the weather can change randomly at any time

Added console commands to change weather. Type 'help' in the console to show all available weather types

Added volumetric clouds to improve the look of the sky. They can be turned off by setting the effects quality to low

World Changes

Made the aerodrome and main hangar larger so that heavy bombers can use them

Made the caves larger so that heavy bombers can fly through them

Observation balloons are no longer spawning directly above trenches

Balance Changes

Twin machine guns (Vickers, Lewis and LMG 08/15) are now shooting from both barrels simultaneously

Increased the damage of the Parabellum MG 14 (Albatros C.III) and Luger P08 (Fokker Dr.I) to match increased damage output of twin machine guns

Increased the fuel tank capacity of the Sopwith Camel to 168l (37 imperial gallons) and increased the fuel consumption

Sopwith Camel now carries 4 Cooper Bombs instead of 3 and drops 2 at once instead of

Increased the probability to spawn a repair wrench after killing an enemy

Other Changes

Disabled dynamic shadows for pickups, grass and some other objects to reduce GPU load

Changed layout of the mission dialog to make it look less cramped

Removed the anti-aliasing option as it has no effect. The game uses Temporal Super-Resolution (TSR) which doesn't require additional anti-aliasing

Removed contact shadow from grass on the aerodrome

Slightly adjusted the layout in the main menu

Added category labels to the help widget of the cheat console

Updated ground texture of the fighter hangar to match the bomber hangar

Removed the gem pickup which is replaced by the new speed boost feature

Removed the fuel tank upgrade as it is not intended that player runs out of fuel under normal circumstances

Added maneuverability stat to the hangar UI

Replaced chest and ring collect sounds with less childish ones

Removed the message pickup as it serves no purpose

Added triangle above ground enemies for better visibility

Hit points bar is no longer displayed after hit points reach 0

Controls

Mapped secondary weapon to the right shoulder key on a controller

Mapped air brake to the left shoulder key on a controller

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash with a Fatal Error if the Options menu was closed repeatedly in the pause menu

Fixed an issue where the in-game UI would display 0 instead of the current mission progress after pausing and unpausing the game

Disabled shadows for the aiming reticle, hit point bars and name tags

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash when flying backwards for some time and after that forwards

Fixed an issue where the Le Prieur rockets would fly through enemy planes

Fixed an issue where an enemy plane which was chasing the player would fly to the top of the screen and then crash to the ground

Fixed some sounds still playing after turning them off in the options

As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!

Martin