The release found not a few problems, most of them small and fixing them will take time. This patch solves the biggest and most noticeable problems.

Added settings for screen resolution in windowed mode (this still need to work on, but the current view is more or less comfortable).

Skip button in item selection. (Gift and Mega-Chest).

Fixed an issue with the camera that caused the player to see a blue screen (I hope I didn't manage to reproduce this, but I think I know what it could be about).

Fixed a few minor bugs.