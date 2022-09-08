The release found not a few problems, most of them small and fixing them will take time. This patch solves the biggest and most noticeable problems.
- Added settings for screen resolution in windowed mode (this still need to work on, but the current view is more or less comfortable).
- Skip button in item selection. (Gift and Mega-Chest).
- Fixed an issue with the camera that caused the player to see a blue screen (I hope I didn't manage to reproduce this, but I think I know what it could be about).
- Fixed a few minor bugs.
Changed files in this update