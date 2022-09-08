Hey Survivors!

With patch 6.1 we are bringing some changes, bug fixes, and the police event content.

We will collect the basic information on this topic but the Police event will also have a separate announcement later with dates and details.

Additions

Survival

You will be able to complete the Specialist Contracts in Survival now as well. Finishing a contract will give you rewards such as XP, currency, or also a Specialist Coin. You can exchange 10 coins in Blue Ridge in Colorado v1 and get a Specialist Crate. These contracts are going to be added to the contract box.

Release is going to be in a later state.





NOTE: Items can drop in stacks*

Bug Fixes

Fixed a miscalculation of the dynamic envmap that could cause people to crash

Fixed/updated the character name rules to prevent "invisible" character names.

Changes

Made a major change to the assault rifles regarding their recoil and spread.

Added a "NOTE/WARNING" on the account registration on our website, usernames are permanent and cannot be changed afterward. This does not include if it's causing errors.

Tropico radiation zone will move slower, the speed we adjusted on patch 6.0 was too high. Thanks for the feedback.

Rewards have been changed on the Specialist contracts as the following:

Currency has been changed from 9.000 / 10.000 to 750.000 / 1.000.000 depending on the difficulty of the contract

Rewards like Account/Season XP have been added

Updated the name of the contracts to make it clearer if it's for PVP or PVE

This will affect both PVP and PVE versions

If you'd like to share suggestions and ideas you have for the game please let us know at https://support.playnewz.com/suggestions

To stay updated regarding the patch and server downtime please follow us on our social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Infestation.NewZ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/infestationnewz

Discord: https://playnewz.com/discord

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/InfestationTheNewZOfficial

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/infestationthenewz

Website: https://playnewz.com