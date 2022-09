Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 9475241 Β· Last edited 9 September 2022 – 20:46:12 UTC by Wendy

We are very impressed by your support in the development of the game. You guys are amazing πŸ˜€. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations for the game. More will appear soon.

FIXED

-second hint showing when not needed

-museum door is not being highlighted

-tool passing when switching tank from interior to examine

-minor UI fixes in an overview

-crouch resetting height settings fixed

See you on Discord