Slime Dice update for 8 September 2022

Slime Dice - 1.0.5 Update!

A variety of quality of life updates, such as selling items & quiting out from minigames. Also the main menu looks super rad now.

Also, if you want to, please join the game's discord! I log my game dev journey there!
https://discord.gg/25nZhSm

Release V 1.0.5

  • Reforged the visuals for the Main Menu, adding particles and darkening.

  • Added a forecaster to let you see unit health while casting spells and defending.

  • Added an option in the shop to let you sell your items.

  • Added an option in the shop to let you sell your units.

  • You can now quit out of minigames by hitting escape.

  • Added some fey particles to the forest section of the Town scene.

  • Adjusted the boats in Duck Boat to make each of them slightly more balanced.

  • Reduced the splash screen load time.

