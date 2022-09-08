Slime Dice - 1.0.5 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9475239 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

A variety of quality of life updates, such as selling items & quiting out from minigames. Also the main menu looks super rad now.

Also, if you want to, please join the game's discord! I log my game dev journey there!

https://discord.gg/25nZhSm

Release V 1.0.5