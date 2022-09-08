Slime Dice - 1.0.5 Update!

A variety of quality of life updates, such as selling items & quiting out from minigames. Also the main menu looks super rad now.
Also, if you want to, please join the game's discord! I log my game dev journey there!
https://discord.gg/25nZhSm
Release V 1.0.5
-
Reforged the visuals for the Main Menu, adding particles and darkening.
-
Added a forecaster to let you see unit health while casting spells and defending.
-
Added an option in the shop to let you sell your items.
-
Added an option in the shop to let you sell your units.
-
You can now quit out of minigames by hitting escape.
-
Added some fey particles to the forest section of the Town scene.
-
Adjusted the boats in Duck Boat to make each of them slightly more balanced.
-
Reduced the splash screen load time.
Changed files in this update